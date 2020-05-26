“The reason Jellybean is involved is because of Charles brainwashing her. Maybe he is egging her on to want to seek revenge against her [dad] FP. Clearly the show has revealed they have a rather rocky relationship,” Reddit user Aminaa156 wrote. “Gladys says that JB misses him but would rather fight then admit it. She obviously has a grudge against him and this new family dynamic in Season 4 must not be settling easy with her. Anyone in her place would feel uncomfortable when your brother’s girlfriend’s mom is dating your dad. It seems like she’s really lonely and left out of many things. In the Thanksgiving episode she wasn’t in any part of that (maybe that has nothing to do with the storyline but it still seems off to me). She has gone through so much, so obviously she’s ￼vulnerable to Charles. Probably in the same way she was to Ricky.”

They continued, “In 4×04 JB pulled a prank on Betty. She had special effects makeup on. I think she is doing special effects makeup on the actors in the videotapes. Also we know JB is good with technology so she could be helping to edit the videos. I have a gut feeling Ricky will be making a return soon and will somehow be involved with the video tapes.”

Other users on the site agreed and think that Jellybean is somehow involved, and will have a major appearance in the show’s upcoming fifth season. Obviously, none of the actors have confirmed or denied this speculation since Riverdale plotlines are kept under wraps, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did say in an interview with TVLine that the Season 4 finale “really took the videotape mystery to the next level.” Safe to say fans will be seeing more creepy videos once the show returns in 2021!