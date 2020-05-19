Prepare yourselves, people, because Demi Lovato is about to star in a brand new Netflix movie, and we can’t wait to see it. That’s right, on June 26, fans will see the former Disney Channel starlet like never before as she takes on the role of Katiana in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga alongside Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell.

According to the streaming service, the flick is all about what happens “when aspiring musicians Lars (played by Will) and Sigrit (played by Rachel) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.”

Although there’s not much information about Demi’s character, it has been reported that Katiana is “one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland.” So, it’s safe to say we’ll probably get to hear her seriously epic singing voice in the film, as well as watching her steal the show. Along with Demi, Rachel and Will, Beauty And The Beast alum Dan Stevens and Hollywood legend Pierce Brosnan are also set to appear in the film. With a star-studded cast like this one, it’s safe to say that this is one film we’re not going to want to miss!

At this time, no official trailer has been released just yet, but on Saturday, May 16, Netflix did give viewers a sneak peek at what kind of catchy tunes they can expect to hear throughout the film. The streaming service dropped a seriously amazing music video from Rachel and Will, dressed as their characters, for a song called “Volcano Man.” NGL, it’s been stuck in our head for days!

So, mark your calendars and get ready to LOL because Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga will be available for streaming sooner than you think!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.