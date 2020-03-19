Congratulations are in order for Bella Thorne! The former Disney Channel starlet just inked a major TV development deal with Fox for both scripted and unscripted content, according to Deadline. What exactly does this mean, you may ask? Well, the 22-year-old has plans to work closely with the network to develop more teen-centric programming along the lines of Riverdale and Gossip Girl.

“If I was able to tell my 8-year-old self that you’re going to sign a development deal with Fox by the time you’re 22, I would just be like, you’re lying, no way,” the Shake It Up alum told Variety after the big announcement went live. “I’m honestly so proud and happy and so thankful to the network that they believe in me and they believe in the mindset I have of this generation.”

Bella explained that she hopes to bring a new voice to the network.

“I think they really want to introduce a young voice for teens. Considering no writers or producers are 22, really, especially working for a big network like Fox,” she said. “Right now I’m trying to concentrate on what is this teen show that will really make teens feel like they are watching a show that their friend wrote, something right up their alley.”

As fans know, this major career announcement for the actress came just after she was unmasked on Fox’s hit reality show The Masked Singer. In November 2019, it was also announced that she would be making her directorial debut with the currently unnamed “elevated thriller” film written by Zander Coté. Other than directing the film, Bella is also expected to have a supporting role in the movie. Details have been kept tightly under wraps, but the cast and crew is set to start filming in the summer of 2020. Hopefully, more information will be released soon!

