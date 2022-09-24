It’s spooky season, which means some pretty terrifying movies and TV shows are headed to Disney+ and Hulu in October 2022. Of course, there are some family friendly options as well.

For example, youngsters and their parents can watch TikTok star Charli D’Amelio compete every Monday this month on Dancing With the Stars. The reality competition dance series is the streaming services first-ever live TV show — and they’re killing it. Not to mention, the influencer is also competing against her mom, Heidi D’Amelio.

“I think for my mom, it’s trying something new. And knowing that you’re going to perform in front of so many people, I think would be extremely nerve-wracking for anyone,” Charli told Page Six in September. “I think for a long time she was the mom to my sister and I, and she never got to be at the forefront of the performance.”

Now, it’s Heidi’s time to shine, even though she almost quit the show before week 1.

“So, I was fine up until last Tuesday, and then Wednesday, rehearsal was awful and I was on the verge of crying,” the mom of two recalled during her own interview with Page Six. “I struggled the entire rehearsal, for three hours, and then I went home and I rehearsed until, like, four in the morning. And then I came back a little bit better the next day but it wasn’t great.”

In the end, she pushed through with the help of her daughter, and they’re gearing up to take on the rest of the competition together.

The highly anticipated premieres of Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers second seasons are also set to hit Disney+ in October. Gear up for those sports shows.

But that’s not all! Hulu also has some seriously scary movies coming out to get you right in the mood for Halloween. Unfortunately, some major titles are also leaving Hulu, but not until the end of the month — so get that binge-watching in while you can!

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Disney+ and Hulu in October 2022.

