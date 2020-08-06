After some of her alleged, controversial Twitter likes resurfaced online, Dixie D’Amelio responded to fan backlash and explained that she used to be “uneducated on everything.” The 18-year-old also said that she has since put in the work to “educate” herself “on every topic.”

For those who missed it, the TikTok star seemingly like multiple social media posts from 2018 that discussed Victoria’s Secret’s stance on not wanting plus-size or transgender models walking on the runway. According to screenshots obtained by the Instagram account @kenzleakin, Dixie allegedly liked one tweet that read, “I don’t see the issue with this, it’s their brand and they can choose who they want to represent their brand.”

Another social media post that she allegedly liked discussed changing the name of “gingerbread men” to “gingerbread people,” alongside a caption that said, “Sensitive people are gonna destroy the human race.”

In her response, Dixie claimed that she already addressed the entire situation, but apologized again.

“Talking about these tweets, I don’t know how any times I have to say this. I was so uneducated on everything and I know that’s not an excuse, but I do everything in my power now to educated myself properly on every topic,” she wrote, according to screenshots. “I take responsibility for the first [tweet] because I probably was not even thinking, and I have my own body image issues so I would never want to bring anyone else down again just not thinking.”

She continued, “But for the second tweet, honestly I thought the tweet was about men and women having equal rights that’s why they would say gingerbreadMAN so women wouldn’t feel left out, idk, I was just really dumb. I spread so much love and positively towards anyone and I would never spread hate or harmfulness on something I was educated on.”

