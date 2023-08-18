Where do they stand? Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) get together at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, but are they end game?

“I don’t really know where it goes because I think we’re staying as close as we can to the books,” Gavin told J-14 exclusively in June 2023, ahead of the second season premiere. “We’re also — there are things to be added and there are parts in the series that aren’t in the books, and so, I don’t really know where he is gonna go. I’m just excited because, you know, being Jeremiah for the summer is always such a blessing.”

Do Belly and Jeremiah Stay Together in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ TV Show?

Following the events of the show’s second season, they’re going strong. Reeling from her breakup with Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly started to develop more feelings for Jeremiah. During a trip to Brown University with Conrad, the duo shared a pretty passionate kiss that seemed to be the beginning of their budding romance. Of course, nothing can happen until Belly talks with Conrad — so that’s what she does. Following their conversation, in which he seemingly lies about his feelings, Belly made the decision to move on and try things out with Jeremiah. The season ended with them together and a lot of burning questions!

Do Belly and Jeremiah Stay Together in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Book Series?

Fans of the book series, written by Jenny Han, know that there is a lot of drama in store. Following her split from Conrad, Belly does kick off a successful relationship with Jeremiah. In fact, they even attend the same college together. However, it’s revealed that Jeremiah cheated on Belly. In order to save their relationship, he proposes. Belly says yes and the two start planning a wedding.

Amid the planning, however, Belly starts to realizes that she still has feelings for Conrad. Because of this, she calls off her and Jeremiah’s wedding, deciding to be single for a while. In order to find herself, Belly decides to study abroad where Conrad starts to send her love letters and the two reconcile their love for each other. The book series ends with Conrad and Belly getting married.

