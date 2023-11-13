While Rosé‘s name might be a common tattoo design, fans want to know if the BLACKPINK member has any ink of her own! Keep reading to find out if the K-pop star has tattoos.

Does BLACKPINK’s Rosé Have Tattoos?

Rosé was spotted with a small “h” tattoo on her arm back in 2022, which is for her pet dog, Hank. However, there’s a plot twist.

The Australian singer was spotted by fans at the Incheon Airport in South Korea shortly after the tattoo reveal in March 2022, and fans asked Rosé if her ink was the real deal. The songstress then revealed that the tattoo on her arm would disappear after some time — so it’s not a permanent tattoo.

Fans also spotted a heart tattoo on BLACKPINK’s Jisoo back in December 2022, while she was performing on stage during the BORN PINK World Tour in Paris. While she has not confirmed the ink design, the K-pop star did post an Instagram photo following the concert, where you can spot the design.

Some BLINKs were even convinced that the ink design was a matching one with Rosé!

One fan wrote on X, “it seems that jisoo and rosé [visited] a tattoo parlor together in september of this year. jisoo looks like she got a heart… what do we do if she and rosé got matching tattoos?”

Do Any BLACKPINK Members Have Tattoos?

Other than Rosé and Jisoo, BLACKPINK’s Lisa also sports ink. The Thai dancer has two tattoos (that fans know of), which include a drawing of a fairy on her arm and another of a flower on her back. She debuted the flower tattoo in March 2023, which is actually a design of her fav flower, the edelweiss.

Lisa explained why the edelweiss is her favorite flower during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea in May 2023.

“When I was in Kindergarten, I traveled with my family to my father’s hometown in Switzerland. While going up the mountain, I remembered seeing a white and cute flower and that memory must have stayed with me,” she explained. “When people started to ask what was my favorite flower, I thought about it and I remembered the little flower. I looked it up and learned that the flower represented innocence and I liked it even more. It also feels like first love.”

Jennie is the only member of BLACKPINK that does not have any tattoo. While she has donned multiple temporary tattoos, including when she was a trainee at YG Entertainment, where she sported a temporary tattoo reading “Stay Strong” on her wrist.

