It looks like there’s no bad blood between exes Emma Roberts and Chord Overstreet. On Saturday, January 26, paparazzi caught the pair in a beach in Mexico together. Photos showed the actors soaking up the sun together as they reportedly celebrated the birthday of their mutual friend, Crystal Lourd, sources said.

The Unfabulous star wore a yellow and red striped bikini while taking a dip in the ocean with the former Glee star. Chord opted for gray swim trunks and had a pink bandana in his hair. Emma and Chord were also spotted hanging around Demi Moore, Nicky Hilton, Jamie Tisch and Glen Powell who were also in attendance.

As fans know, Emma and Chord were in an on-and-off relationship for two years until they split in May 2012. After that, she dated her American Horror Story costar Evan Peters. They started dating back in 2012 after falling for each other on set of Adult World. Emma and Evan were on-and-off for years, and they even got engaged. The actors announced that they were preparing to walk down the aisle together in 2013, but unfortunately ended the engagement a little over one year later. But the pair got back together again in September of 2016, and engaged again one month later. In January 2019, the two decided to ultimately go their separate ways.

Does that mean Emma and Chord are together again? Well, not exactly. Insiders also said that the two exes are not in a relationship, they are just friends. Emma is reportedly in a relationship with actor Garret Hedlund.

In March 2019, Us Weekly reported that the Scream Queens actress had a new man. The 35-year-old actor is known for his movies like TRON: Legacy, Four Brothers and Mudbound. According to the publication, “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old.”

Since then, they have still been going strong.

“They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious,” a source told Us Weekly on January 14, 2020.

