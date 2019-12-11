YouTuber Erika Costell is spilling all the tea. On Monday, December 9, the 27-year-old finally revealed the truth about meeting up with her ex-boyfriend Jake Paul for lunch in San Diego earlier this year

The social media star shocked the internet when she uploaded a 19-minute video in which she answered some of the more personal questions that have been sent to her on Twitter. She even answered questions about the situation with her ex and his new wife Tana Mongeau. As fans know, Erika and Jake dated for seven months before they ultimately split in November 2018. In August, when pictures of the pair in San Diego first surfaced, Tana seemingly shaded Jake and Erika in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“Okay, this is a question that I didn’t know if I was going to answer,” she said before explaining the real reason behind the lunch date with her ex.

According to Erika, the two had met up in order for her to forgive Jake and move on from their relationship.

“I know there’s been a couple situations where people have seen us together, or the San Diego photo came out,” she said. “For me, it’s just a part of growing up and healing and becoming a stronger person…At the end of the day, this is my life, these are my feelings. I’m going to do what I have to do for myself to become the best possible version of myself.”

She also explained to fans that there’s actually no “drama or tea” between her and Tana

“I don’t really think about Tana,” she admitted. “I don’t have a problem with Tana. I obviously think it’s extremely disrespectful for someone to make digs at someone for absolutely no reason, but like a said before to each their own, and it takes all kinds to make the world go round. I think that’s the only time I’m ever going to answer that question.”

