The 2019 Streamy Awards are about to be a night to remember for the internet’s biggest content creators! Between the star-studded appearances and talented nominees, there’s no doubt it’s going to be epic.

For those who don’t know, the annual event brings together YouTube stars to honor the best online creators and their video content. With appearances from fan-favorite internet celebrities like Emma Chamberlain and David Dobrik, anything’s possible when it comes to the Streamys stage.

When does the big show air? Is voting still open? Who is nominated? No worries, because J-14 has rounded up all the details about the upcoming awards ceremony.

Scroll through our gallery to get all the details on the 2019 Streamy Awards.

