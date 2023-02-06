Come on, Harry, why are you doing this to us?! Harry Styles went for a shirtless rainbow moment at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, and fans were swooning!

The “As It Was” singer wore French designer Egonlab amid his various nominations for the Harry’s House alum, which was released in May 2022. His tattoos were on full display as he displayed that charming smile for the red carpet cameras.

Harry’s appearance at the Grammys comes amid his multiple nominations. The British star is up for six awards across various categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video. Not to mention he’s also set to take the stage for an epic performance of “As It Was,” the first single from Harry’s House.

“I’d say I try and write from personal experience for I’d say almost everything,” he told the Heart radio station in April 2022 of his latest music release. “I think over the last couple years and stuff, you know with the forced pause that happened for a long time for all of us, I think I had a lot of time to think about and work out who I was away from music and get a little more comfortable with it. I think that allowed me to make this album from a very liberated place.”

Not to mention, Harry made headlines with the song’s opening line — “Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you” — which is actually the voice of his goddaughter Ruby Winston.

“That’s the voice of my goddaughter. She used to try and call me before bedtime every night, so one time — I don’t know — it didn’t ring or something and she sent me that,” Harry said during an interview on U.K.’s Capital FM radio station after the song’s release. “I, kind of, dug it out at some point when we were in the studio and put it in front of the song for some reason. I, kind of, fell in love with it and it just stuck.”

Well, thankfully, the song has become a total hit! And there’s no doubt that his fashion moments will just keep coming tonight.

Scroll through our gallery for photos of Harry’s 2023 Grammys look.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.