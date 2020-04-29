Ouch. Hailee Steinfeld just totally slammed her record label for not promoting her upcoming album, Half Written Story, and she did not hold back!

Yep, after the singer posted the cover art for the upcoming EP — which drops on May 8, 2020 — to Instagram, her label, Republic Records, commented with some heart emojis. But when the 23-year-old fired back, “You gonna post about it?” fans were seriously shook.

hailee steinfeld slams republic records label for not promoting music
Instagram

Hours later, Republic Records took to their own Instagram account to encourage fans to pre-save the collection of songs.

“New @haileesteinfeld coming soon,” they wrote. “May 8 / Half Written Story. Pre-save — link in bio.”

Fans quickly filled the comment section, with one writing, “She dragged you guys.”

hailee steinfeld slams republic records label for not promoting music
Instagram
hailee steinfeld slams republic records label for not promoting music
Instagram
hailee steinfeld slams republic records label for not promoting music
Instagram

“She ended y’all,” another user commented, with one more adding, “You had to after she came after you.”

So what can fans expect from the new EP? Well, get ready, people, because Half Written Story will include five tracks in total! Two of them — “I Love You’s” and “Wrong Direction” — are already out, and the three new songs are called “Your Name Hurts,” “END this (L.O.V.E.)” and “Man Up.”

“This project is a collection of songs that are so special to me and I’m incredibly proud of,” the “Starving” songstress shared on her Instagram Stories when announcing her new music. “This is the first body of work I’ve put out since my debut project in 2016 and I can’t wait for everyone to hear these new songs.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.