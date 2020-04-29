Ouch. Hailee Steinfeld just totally slammed her record label for not promoting her upcoming album, Half Written Story, and she did not hold back!

Yep, after the singer posted the cover art for the upcoming EP — which drops on May 8, 2020 — to Instagram, her label, Republic Records, commented with some heart emojis. But when the 23-year-old fired back, “You gonna post about it?” fans were seriously shook.

Hours later, Republic Records took to their own Instagram account to encourage fans to pre-save the collection of songs.

“New @haileesteinfeld coming soon,” they wrote. “May 8 / Half Written Story. Pre-save — link in bio.”

Fans quickly filled the comment section, with one writing, “She dragged you guys.”

“She ended y’all,” another user commented, with one more adding, “You had to after she came after you.”

So what can fans expect from the new EP? Well, get ready, people, because Half Written Story will include five tracks in total! Two of them — “I Love You’s” and “Wrong Direction” — are already out, and the three new songs are called “Your Name Hurts,” “END this (L.O.V.E.)” and “Man Up.” “This project is a collection of songs that are so special to me and I’m incredibly proud of,” the “Starving” songstress shared on her Instagram Stories when announcing her new music. “This is the first body of work I’ve put out since my debut project in 2016 and I can’t wait for everyone to hear these new songs.” View this post on Instagram Half Written Story out May 8th. Pre-Save now 🖤 (link in bio) A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Apr 27, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Want to know the best part? This collection of songs is only the first half of her release! Yep, part two of the album will be available later this summer, and we cannot wait. But wait, till there be any songs about her relationship with Niall Horan on the album? Well, Hailee hasn’t divulged any info on who inspired her new songs just yet, but there’s a lot of speculation that the two tracks which are out already were based off of her whirlwind romance with the One Direction singer. Make sure to pre-save the highly anticipated album here! Ugh, can it be May 8 already?!

