An unlikely friendship! Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae and Maddie Ziegler hugged following a workout class at Forma Pilates in Los Angeles on Friday, October 21.

Hailey was photographed wearing gray leggings paired with a black jacket and white shoes with her hair up in a messy bun following the workout.

Addison and Maddie walked together and chatted after getting their sweat on. The TikTok star, for her part, looked spooky in a Scream shirt and green cargo pants with a denim jacket. The Dance Moms alum also looked comfy in bike shorts and a skin-tight top. They both opted for black shoes with their hair up and out of their faces.

Before going to their respective cars, photographers snapped the trio hugging goodbye.

This outing L.A. outing comes days after both Hailey and Maddie attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event on October 17, where the model made headlines for her photo with Selena Gomez. The pair posed for a pic following Hailey’s bombshell “Call Her Daddy” interview where she revealed where things stand between herself and the Disney Channel star amid their years-long rumored feud.

“If we’ve moved on, why can’t you?” she said, in part, referring to the online hate she still receives. “It’s hurtful. It’s bullying.”

Hailey clarified that when she and Justin Bieber had first gotten together in 2018, the “Baby” singer was not with Selena — or anyone for that matter.

“When him and I ever started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never was,” she shared. “I can say period point blank I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

As for her relationship with Selena, Hailey said there’s “no drama” between them.

“It’s all respect, it’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine,” she shared. “Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

