Fans have been pretty worried about Harry Styles, ever since news hit the web that he was robbed at knifepoint on February 14, 2020. Now, the singer has broken his silence on the scary incident.

After performing on The Today Show on Wednesday, February 26, talk show host Carson Daly asked him how he was holding up following the event.

“I’m OK, thanks,” the former One Direction member responded. “Thank you. Thanks for asking.”

According to The Mirror, the 26-year-old was confronted by a man who threatened him with a knife during a night out with friends. Sources told the newspaper that the “Sign of the Times” crooner acted “quickly” and handed his money over to the robber, who thankfully left him unharmed.

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with,” an insider told the outlet. “Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

The Metropolitan Police said they did received reports of a robbery, but did not confirm whether or not the singer was the victim.

“Officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, regarding the incident which happened at 11:50 A.M. on Friday, February 14,” the spokesperson said. “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

The robbery came just months after the pop star was reportedly forced to testify in court against a stalker. He revealed he felt unsafe in his own home after a homeless man allegedly left him notes in his mailbox, followed him to a bar and tried to grab him.

“I always felt safe at my house and despite the environment from any work engagements, I would always manage to have an intact sense of normality at home up until this point,” he reportedly said during the trial.

