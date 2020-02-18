Fans sent former One Direction member Harry Styles support after it was reported that he was robbed at gunpoint in London on Friday, February 14. According to U.K.-based publication The Mirror, during a night out with friends, the 26-year-old singer was confronted by a man who threatened him with a knife.

Sources have told the newspaper that Harry acted “quickly” and handed the money over to the robber who had left the Fine Line singer unharmed.

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with,” the insider told The Mirror. “Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

The Metropolitan Police said they received reports of a robbery, but did not confirm whether or not Harry was the victim. A spokesperson for the police department said that officers are “investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead.”

“Officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, regarding the incident which happened at 11:50 A.M. on Friday, February,” the spokesperson said. “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

As fans know, Harry is expected to appear and perform at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, February 18.

The source talked about Harry’s upcoming appearance at the annual award’s show and said the robbery was the “last thing” the singer needed at the moment.

“The pressures of a new album and a performance at the Brit Awards this evening, it’s fair to say this is the last thing poor old Harry needed,” they told The Mirror.

The robbery came just months after the popstar was involved in another incident back in October 2019. Harry reportedly testified in court late last year against a stalker. He revealed he felt unsafe in his own home after a homeless man allegedly left him notes in his mailbox, followed him to a bar and tried to grab him. Things got so bad that the “Sign Of the Times” crooner said he had to put a panic lock on his bedroom door.

“I felt unsafe at home,” he reportedly said during the trial. “I always felt safe at my house and despite the environment from any work engagements, I would always manage to have an intact sense of normality at home up until this point.“

