He might be one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, but Harry Styles doesn’t like to think of himself that way. On Friday, November 22, the 25-year-old singer chatted with Zane Lowe on his “New Music Daily” Apple podcast about all things music, life after One Direction and his upcoming album Fine Line. But when it came to his status as a sex symbol, Harry revealed that he tries not to think about it.

“Honestly, I’d say I try and think about it as little as possible, because it’s a very strange, dynamic thing,” he explained. “It’s also like a weird thing to think of about yourself. I guess the thing with like sex, in general, is like, it used to feel so much more taboo for me. Even like when we were in the band, the thought of people thinking that I had sex was like, ‘Oh no, that’s crazy. What if they know?'”

He revealed that when it came to recording this album — which is set to be released on Friday, December 13 — he let go of his worries and made the music he wanted to make.

“Even when coming into this record I wanted to feel a lot less guarded, I wanted to feel a lot freer,” he said. “More joyful and honest.”

That’s not all! The “Watermelon Sugar” singer even told Zane about the time he did mushrooms with his friends and explained that he waited until leaving the band to experiment with drugs.

“When I was in the band, it was like, to me it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us that I kind of felt like, I’m not going to be the one who f**ked it up,” he said. “So I was like, now is the time in my life when you probably go out and experiment and do this and you take this and you do that and that’s what you do with your friends. And I was like, I’m not going to be the guy who messes it up. So I was like, I’m not going to do any of that stuff.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.