Saying goodbye to a fan-favorite character. It was revealed early on in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 that Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard) had died.

“Belly is drowning in her grief at the beginning,” Lola Tung, who plays Belly, told NBC News amid the July 2023 second season premiere. “She can’t get out of this hole that she’s in, and the whole arc of season 2 for her is finding out how to move forward and reconnect with the things that make her happy. This season, the whole family is in such different places with their grief.”

Keep reading for more details on Susannah’s death.

Does Susannah Die in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

While this plot point strayed from The Summer I Turned Pretty novels by Jenny Han a bit, Susannah did still die in the time between the show’s first and second season.

At the end of the show’s first season, which premiered in July 2022, Susannah’s cancer has returned and she agrees to a clinical trial after some begging and pleading from her sons, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). However, the second season premiere shows a solemn Belly reflecting on life after Susannah’s death.

How Did Susannah Die in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

The character passed away following a battle with cancer. This is similar to what occurred in the book series.

“I’ll say that it will [follow], pretty closely, but there might be some twists and turns that people might not expect. I mean, it’s, you know, I think the books are … the second book takes place over only a few days. And then it has a bunch of flashbacks,” author Jenny told Distractify in June 2022. “And so we are sort of approaching the second season with that same kind of energy where you can see, I think, some of what happened in the intervening months. I’ll say that without spoiling, I mean, really, just Google the book. Read the book, and maybe you’ll have a good idea about what’s going to happen, but it won’t be the exact, but it’s inevitable, though.”

Is Rachel Blanchard in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2?

Despite the early reveal that Susannah had died, the actress still appears through flashback scenes revealing to viewers what had happened in the months before she passed.

“The show is exploring so many different kinds of love — love for Susannah, love for family, romantic love and self-love,” Lola shared during her NBC News interview. “I think self-love is a big thing this season, because everyone’s on their own journeys.”

