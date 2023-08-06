The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars are emotional about the show’s bittersweet ending, revealing what they’ll miss the most about being on set with their “best friends” during an exclusive interview with J-14 from our September 2023 issue.

“Truly, behind the scenes, they’re my favorite people in the world. We have the most incredible time together. It’s really cool that this specific group of people — this exact group of people, including cast and crew — may never be in the same room again,” Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn, told J-14. “So, every single day for all four seasons, not just the last one, we were soaking in the moments of knowing how special our bond was, and how special this cast and assembly of creatives was. I will definitely miss working with them a lot.”

Disney+ announced this past June that the fourth season — which premieres all episodes on Wednesday, August 9 — would be the show’s last. Some OG stars are set to return to East High to film the highly anticipated High School Musical 4 and help the current Wildcats put on their production of High School Musical 3 before graduation. Not only are their characters graduating from the iconic high school, but the stars are saying goodbye to their respective roles.

Sofia Wylie, who plays Gina, gushed over meeting “some of my closest and most cherished friends” from this cast.

“Getting to see them every day was such a privilege that I know will be looked back upon so fondly,” the Disney Channel alum added. “I also have loved exploring the character of Gina and I’ll miss her a lot.”

Frankie Rodriguez, for his part, referred to the cast and crew as “some of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” noting that he’ll miss seeing them every day, as well.

Overall, Julia explained that the HSMTMTS stars are “all besties and we see each other outside of work,” but its different now that the show is coming to an end after the fourth season.

“In a work setting, telling this specific story may not happen again. So, it’s gonna be really special to watch this last season and know that we really made the most of it and love each other. They’re just like the most special people.”

