Having JoJo Siwa join High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a guest-starring spot during the third season was a dream come true for the show’s cast. Some of the Disney+ stars tell J-14 exclusively that they were “mesmerized” by the songstress during her time on set.

“Be prepared for a lot of sparkles. She looks stunning in the show,” Julia Lester — who plays Ashlyn — gushes about their famous guest star. “Her outfit, her hair, her everything. She’s amazing. I think we were all just so mesmerized by her general overall presence.”

In season 3, episode 7, titled “Camp Prom,” JoJo is introduced as Madison, otherwise known as Maddox’s (Saylor Bell) ex-girlfriend. Throughout the season, side comments about their past romance are made, however, Madison’s arrival allowed the former flames to talk about what when wrong between them and reconcile.

“I think Maddox and Madison could have a really cool story. And I think that it has a lot of things that a lot of kids will be able to relate to between the two of them,” JoJo told Teen Vogue about her HSMTMTS appearance. “I hope they’re invested in it and I hope they want more, and I hope they care about those two characters individually, but more so together.”

Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos) jokes to J-14 that he “screamed” upon finding out that JoJo would be briefly joining the cast, noting that shooting the camp prom episode “was a lot of fun.”

“Sometimes in your life, the stars is align, right? I just feel like that was just one of those moments,” the actor says of JoJo, referring to her as “another person who’s just so gracious and kind.”

While it seemed like all the stars were gearing up for JoJo’s big arrival on set, Dara Reneé didn’t know about their celebrity guest star.

“First of all, I didn’t know until I read the script. I don’t know how everybody finds out tea before me, but I was reading the script and I was like — I said, ‘I know that’s not JoJo Siwa.’ I said, ‘I know that’s not JoJo Siwa up in this script.’ And it was her!” the actress gushes. “She was so nice when she came. She was just such a talent. I mean, you completely forgot this huge persona that she carries. I mean, down to earth, completely genuine and so talented. I mean, the scenes that she’s in, y’all gonna love it.”

