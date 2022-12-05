More music is coming! Chase Hudson, professionally known as Huddy, is gearing up for the next phase of his music career by “working twice as hard” in 2023, the “All the Things I Hate About You” singer exclusively told J-14.

“I feel like, right now, I’ve got all the firsts out of the way,” the TikTok star-turned-singer, 20, explained to J-14 while walking the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet in Los Angeles on Friday, December 2. “Next is just working with a lot of people, getting to know myself within my music a lot more.”

Huddy released his debut single, “21st Century Vampire,” in January 2021. The budding star released a few more singles — including “The Eulogy of You and Me, “America’s Sweetheart” and “Don’t Freak Out” — before dropping his first album, Teenage Heartbreak, in September 2021.

When it comes to releasing new music, Huddy teases that there’s “always so much to look forward to” as this new era begins. Overall, the California native has a lot on his 2023 to-do list.

“Traveling is gonna be fun,” he gushed to J-14. “I really need to get my workout routine back into play. So, that’s probably my New Year’s resolution. But I’m excited for traveling, new music — I just want to become the best version of myself. Whether that’s through working out or through therapy or just some relaxation, taking care of the mental and the physical.”

While backstage at the event, Huddy also spoke candidly about his latest single, “All the Things I Hate About You,” which was released this past July.

“Everybody can connect to a breakup song,” he told the 102.7 KIIS FM radio station. “A lot of people can’t exactly explain all the things they are going through, and for me to be able to sit and focus on it, and write a song … I think some people need to be reminded that not all relationships are a beautiful thing.”

Reflecting on the whirlwind year he’s had, Huddy is ready to step back into the world of social media and music following a major break.

“This year was me stepping back from working on everything I wanted to release — and now I’m ready!” he teased.

Reporting by Jessica Stopper

