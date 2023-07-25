Inside Liam Payne, Paul Wesley’s Unexpected Friendship

Wait, what? Liam Payne and Paul Wesley had fans turning heads when the pair were photographed on vacation together in July 2023.

At the time, the singer and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, were pictured alongside the Vampire Diaries alum and his girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenburg, while enjoying a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France. Days prior, Paul shared a selfie on Instagram Stories of himself, Liam, Natalie and Kate on a plane alongside the caption, “Incoming,” tagging the French location.

Keep reading for details on their unexpected friendship and more.

Are Liam Payne and Paul Wesley Friends?

It appears the two stars are actually friends. Liam was present in Saint-Tropez when Paul was celebrating his 41st birthday in July 2023. In various Instagram videos, including some shared by Liam’s girlfriend Kate, the “Strip That Down” singer appeared to be enjoying himself on vacation with the actor and a group of others. However, fans were confused about this apparent fast friendship.

“Seeing Paul Wesley and Liam Payne hanging out is such a mind bender for me lmao,” one person shared on Twitter — or the newly-branded, X. Another added, “Liam Payne and Paul Wesley was not on my bingo card for 2023.”

A third wrote, “Now why is Paul Wesley with LIAM PAYNE?”

It appears that the unexpected duo had an epic time, according to paparazzi photos from their vacation. Not only did Liam and Paul appear to hang out on their own, but with their respective girlfriends as well. Everyone seemed to be all smiles as they hung out on a Yacht and enjoyed the sun. Paul, for his part, looked good in his bathing suit alongside Natalie, who was wearing a simple black bikini. Liam also opted for a bathing suit with his tattoos on full display.

How Did Liam Payne and Paul Wesley Meet?

It’s unclear exactly how the two became friends. However, it appears like they’re actually great pals since Liam was there to celebrate Paul’s birthday.

Neither of them have spoken publicly about their friendship thus far, but fans are so here for more content of this duo in the near future.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.