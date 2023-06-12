Her future explained! Ariana Grande has put music on hold to focus on filming her upcoming movie series, Wicked, but the experience has been so life-changing that she’s not ready to let go just yet.

“I don’t want it to end,” the “Side to Side” singer admitted in an April 2023 Instagram post. “[I’m] savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). She shows me so many new things every day.”

Ariana added, “I am so grateful, I don’t know what to do or say … to be here in Oz where every day is a life changing one … to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed … to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets.”

Keep reading for details on the future of Ariana’s music career.

Is Ariana Grande Quitting Music?

The songstress hasn’t announced any solo songs amid the filming for the Wicked musical movies in which she’s set to play the role of Glinda the Good Witch. However, Ariana has expressed the love she has for this current acting role and how it has changed her life this far.

“My heart will be stuck here forever,” Ariana continued her Instagram post. “So, while I am still here, present, now, I just wanted to … exclaim my tremendous [gratitude]! And allow my heart to overflow. I hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as I am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one.”

Is Ariana Grande Working on Album No. 7?

“This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans,” Ariana explained while answering fan questions via the R.E.M. Beauty YouTube Channel in May 2022. “The truth is, I have not begun an album. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department.”

Because of her Wicked audition (before nabbing the role) and time on The Voice, Ariana put her music on hold.

“That is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it,” she explained of the Wicked filming schedule. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other ‘thrillifying’ work at the moment. I am spending all of my time with Glinda, I just was not ready.”

For more on Ariana Grande’s career, pick up the latest issue of J-14, on newsstands and online now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.