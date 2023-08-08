Hi Barbie! Dove Cameron walked the red carpet for the Barbie movie in July 2023, but was the Disney Channel star in the fan-favorite film?

“Proving there are no rules for what is possible in filmmaking with ease and levity and camp and emotion and social commentary and celebration and reverence,” Dove shared via Instagram following her red carpet appearance. “Words fail !!! Greta [Gerwig] forever !!!”

Keep reading to find out if Dove appeared in the Barbie movie.

Is Dove Cameron in the ‘Barbie’ Movie?

Unfortunately, she’s not in the film. Dove just walked the red carpet at the premiere.

Despite her absence from the movie, some fans took to TikTok with confusion about her involvement. However, there is no hidden scene with the songstress — although it would have been epic if there was. That being said, Dove did pose alongside Ariana Greenblatt on the red carpet, showing support for her famous friend. The Stuck in the Middle actress did, in fact, have a role as Sasha in the movie.

Does Dove Cameron Have a Song in the ‘Barbie’ Movie?

The Barbie movie soundtrack is full of major stars, but Dove is not one of them. That being said, she did hint at releasing new music at some point in 2023.

“I’m inches away,” Dove revealed on the “Just for Variety” podcast in April 2023. “I have just narrowed it down from about 60 songs that I have written. I’m trying to get the number of songs on the album really high, but Columbia [Records] is being reasonable. I’m being unreasonable. I’ve got all my favorites and most of them have been sent to the mixer and finished and the ones that aren’t I just left the studio last night at midnight while I’m in L.A.”

She added, “It’s definitely this year. I can say it’s very soon. I was working against a deadline that might have pushed it to next year but I fixed it. I’ll be able to announce it in a week or two.”

Dove has been teasing her debut album for a while, teasing that she has a “dream artist” collaboration in the works as well. All that being said, she’s super excited to hit the road on a tour after getting her album out.

“I’ll probably start my big tour sometime next year, but I’ll be doing smaller shows before then,” Dove shared. “This will be my first time doing like 3,000 to 5,000-seat venues.”

