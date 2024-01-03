Is Jacob Elordi single? The Euphoria actor is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now, and fans are dying to know more about him — especially when it comes to his love life. Keep reading for everything we know about Jacob’s romantic history and any updates.

Is Jacob Elordi Single?

It’s unclear if Jacob is currently single right now, as he keeps his relationships pretty private.

He was last reported to be in an on-and-off relationship with Olivia Jade, whose last update on their relationship came in July 2023, after People Magazine confirmed that the two were officially back together — and according to a source, were “getting serious.”

Speculation that the Saltburn actor and influencer were more than friends first started swirling in December 2021. J-14 confirmed that the two stars were dating in May 2022 — but by August, the pair had already called it quits.

“They were never official but have gotten close earlier this summer and enjoyed spending time together,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “Olivia’s having fun being single!”

However, the duo eventually reconciled later that year — up until news of a second breakup hit in February 2023. But just a few months later, they were spotted out together again. We can’t keep up!

Who Has Jacob Elordi Dated?

Throughout his time in the spotlight, the Kissing Booth actor was romantically linked to costars Joey King, Zendaya and model Kaia Gerber, the latter of which called it quits in November 2021 after a year together.

Jacob and Joey actually started dating IRL in 2017 after starring in the Kissing Booth movies together. They were together up until November 2018, when fans had noticed that the two had deleted photos of their relationship off social media.

“When you’re going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or to get every piece of detail from you about it, it’s really difficult,” Joey said of the split during a March 2019 Refinery29 interview. “Some of these things are just meant for you.”

As for Zendaya, the Euphoria costars were reportedly dating for a few months in 2019. At the time, fans spotted them on vacation together, but the two never spoke publicly of their rumored romance. While it’s unclear what went down between them, Jacob spoke highly of Zendaya during a November 2019 interview with GQ Magazine.

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us,” he gushed. “We’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

