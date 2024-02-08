Is Kathryn Newton in her single girl era? The Marvel actress has been nabbing huge Hollywood roles over the years, which has led fans to wonder more about the star — from her height to her age to her relationship status. So, who is Kathryn dating? Keep reading to uncover details on her love life.

Is Kathryn Newton Single?

The actress appears to currently be single, looking at her social media accounts.

Who Has Kathryn Newton Single?

The Lisa Frankenstein actress has only been romantically linked to one person over the years, Brandon Thomas Lee. However, the two have since confirmed their relationship is purely platonic.

In August 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that Kathryn and Brandon were dating after they were spotted together at restaurant in Santa Monica, California, along with Brandon’s mother, Pamela Anderson, and his brother, Dylan Jagger Lee.

“Brandon and Kathryn were so cute together,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “Kathryn and Brandon sat next to each other. Kathryn looked very poised, as if it was the first time she was meeting Pam.”

By October of that same year, Brandon revealed that the relationship was platonic. “Me and Kathryn are good friends,” he told Us at the time. “Both our lives are crazy. It’s just hard to … you know, we see each other every once in a while. But we’re friends.”

ICYMI, Kathryn has starred in some pretty major projects, including Marvel’s Ant-Man, Big Little Lies, Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, The Society and more. In 2002, Kathryn made her debut on the soap opera All My Children and has been nabbing some major roles since then.

“I’m really attracted to characters that are misunderstood, that make people laugh and cry. To be able to do that to an audience, to inspire people, really makes me excited,” she told Only Natural Diamonds in a January 2023 cover story.

She went more in depth on how she chooses her characters during an interview with WhoWhatWear in February 2024. “The thing that stands out to me is, What am I going to get to bring to this role? Who are the people I’m going to surround myself with? What kind of conversations are we going to have on set to make this story? My process for roles hasn’t really changed much. It’s always been, What can I do for this movie? The second thing is, Who am I gonna get to hang out with every day?”

