Is he a “bloodsucker” and “fame f–ker”? Zack Bia weighed in on rumors that ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo‘s song “Vampire” was about him.

“I don’t think it’s really about me,” he told GQ in a September 2023 interview. “I think the Internet just ran with it.”

Keep reading for everything to know about who “Vampire” is about.

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ About Zack Bia?

“Look, I’m in the industry so I know how a song gets made,” Zack continued in the same interview. “We hung out, we’re both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?”

However, the DJ did say that he’s aware that “the song’s so big and so awesome” amid her ongoing fame.

“Look, a heartbreak song for the summertime, it’s an undefeated formula,” he added. “Look, the momentum of a song is so special. I think Olivia is a generational songwriter. I think she’s a generational talent. I’m always just proud of her continued accomplishments.”

Olivia, for her part, has no interest confirming who (or what) her music is inspired by.

“I never want to say who any of my songs are about,” she told The Guardian in September 2023. “I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

That being said, Olivia has spoken candidly about the song’s actual meaning.

“I think the song isn’t about fame f–king, I think it’s more about someone being manipulative and sucking you dry, using you for all your worth,” she explained on Audacy’s “The Julia Show” in July 2023. “I think that’s a universal theme, and I also think fame is more easily accessible now than it has ever been.”

How Long Did Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia Date?

Rumors between the two first started swirling in early 2022 when they were spotted in New York City together that April. However, things didn’t last too long between them.

“Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while,” a source confirmed to Life & Style in August 2022. “There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.