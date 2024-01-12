Is Zayn Malik dating anyone new since his 2023 fling with Selena Gomez? We broke down the former One Direction member’s current relationship status, 2024 dating updates and more — keep reading for all the deets.

Is Zayn Malik Single? 2024 Dating Update

It appears that Zayn is currently single as of January 2024.

ICYMI, Zayn shares a child with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. They welcomed their daughter Khai into the world in September 2020.

Zayn first announced the news of Khai’s birth on September 23, 2020, via Twitter. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote at the time. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Did Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez Date?

Selena and Zayn dating rumors first started swirling in March 2023, but quickly fizzled out as soon as they began.

It’s unclear what really went down between them. However, Selena and Zayn were spotted on a New York City dinner date in March 2023, according to a now-viral TikTok.

“Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them,” the TikTok user shared, reading unconfirmed text messages while recounting the story from her friend who allegedly works at the restaurant where they dined together.. “Everyone’s out here feeling bad for Selena meanwhile she’s with Gigi [Hadid’s] baby daddy.”

Shortly thereafter, a source told J-14 that the two “really click” and have “lots in common,” amid the relationship speculation.

“Selena and Zayn are dating,” the insider shared at the time. “They bring out the best in each other and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

This wasn’t the first time that Selena and Zayn have sparked romance rumors, as Page Six reported that the Rare Beauty founder had “hooked up” with Zayn in 2012, while her BFF Taylor Swift was dating Harry Styles at the time.

By June 2023, it seemed like their short-lived fling had come to an end, as the former Disney Channel star unfollowed Zayn on Instagram, according to a few eagle-eyed fans on social media. On top of that, she confirmed her “single” status in a TikTok video around the same time.

Fast forward to December 2023, Selena confirmed she had been dating music producer Benny Blanco since July of the same year.

