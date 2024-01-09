Iconic collab alert. IVE have just announced the release of their first English-language single — and it features rap star Saweetie — yup, you read that right!

When Does IVE and Saweetie’s Collab Get Released?

IVE and Saweetie’s track “All Night” is set for release on Thursday, January 18.

The K-pop group recently signed to Columbia Records in 2023, partnering with their South Korean music company, Starfish Entertainment.

“We are really excited to work with another label and with other places like Columbia,” member Wonyoung told Billboard in May 2023. “We are, right now, really excited, and we’re really looking forward to that right now. For the start with Columbia, we really want to reach out to global fans all over the world. We are, right now, preparing a lot for our global fans.”

Who Are IVE?

IVE is one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop right now — and not only that, they’re rookie! Debuted in December 2021 with their single album “ELEVEN,” the band immediately became a smash hit overnight. Two members of the group, Yujin and Wonyoung, were both members of former girl group IZ*ONE, which created an already large following for IVE upon their inception.

The name of IVE is the contraction of the words “I have,” based on the concept of showing what “I have” to the audience with confidence.

Are IVE Going on a World Tour In 2024?

The K-pop band is hitting the road this year! The upcoming tour, called SHOW WHAT I HAVE, will include 24 dates, hitting cities across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, the U.K., South America, Eastern Asia and Australia!

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on January 13, 2024, with back-to-back shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, making additional stops in Bangkok, Singapore, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Newark, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Manila and more before wrapping up in Sydney, Australia on July 28, 2024. The tour comes months after the release of their very first full-length album titled I’ve IVE, in May 2023.

“The things that we had always dreamed of have become reality now,” Leeseo told NME in April 2023. “The group as a whole received a lot more love than we expected, so I was able to feel more confident in the music that we put out. I want people to know that IVE doesn’t just do a single genre, but that they’re capable of doing many different types of music.”

