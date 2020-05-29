Don’t worry, guys, James Charles isn’t leaving his beauty career behind any time soon. But the YouTuber is planning on adding singer to his resume in the near future. That’s right, the newly 21-year-old recently spilled all the tea on his upcoming music career, and we’re so here for it, TBH!

“Okay, so I don’t have any music out just yet, but my fans know that I love singing and I’m working on it,” he told Elle in a recent interview. “When I do release a song, I definitely want it to be pop. I definitely would not mind like a electro, you know, part on it, or like a ballad. Or, also, a rap verse. Maybe, just maybe.”

Music from James coming soon? Someone say best new ever! But that’s not even the best part. Yep, the makeup mogul also dished on his dream collaborations.

“Anybody that I say is just going to lead to a lot of hate comments saying ‘you wish’ because I haven’t released any music,” he joked before revealing some pretty major artists’ names. “In the future, if this were a possibility, I would probably have to say Doja Cat, because I love every single song that she puts out and she’s incredible and I love her visuals and music videos, too. So, I think that would be in line and create something really cool. I would also maybe say Ed Sheeran because he is an incredible songwriter and we would definitely be able to write a bop together about something crazy.”

Time to get the sonrgwrtitng process started, James, because these are totally collaborations that your fans (and us over here at J-14) are dying to hear. Unfortunately, the internet star didn’t give and specific information about when music will be coming, but hopefully he shares something soon!

