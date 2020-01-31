Two weeks after Jeffree Star announced his breakup in an emotional YouTube video, the makeup mogul’s ex-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt is back on Instagram. In December 2019, Jeffree revealed in an interview on fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas‘ The Dish with Trish podcast that Nathan had gotten off social media as a way to “detach.”

As of January 2020, he is back and has a whole new Instagram account. Nathan returned to the photo sharing app under the handle @jusskate. Fans noticed his return pretty recently, but from the look of it, he started to post again on January 5. As of Friday, January 31, Nathan only has 11 posts — a combination of selfies and skateboarding videos — and he and Jeffree do not follow each other.

Previously, fans speculated that Nathan was dating someone new shortly after his breakup with Jeffree. After he heard the rumors, the YouTuber took to his Instagram Stories and set the record straight. First, he posted a since-deleted photo of Nathan in his kitchen along with the caption, “Nate was being a dog dad all day.”

In a separate video, the YouTube star explained why he posted the previous photo.

“A lot of you are like, ‘Are you and Nate like hanging out right now?’ I was visiting my grandma…instead of having my security guards or team watch my dogs, why not have Nathan, who raised them with me for years, watch them instead?” Jeffree explained. “Also, him and I both felt like it was necessary to show that he is actually at my house today because there are a few media outlets reporting that Nathan is in another city with another girl.”

He also told fans not to believe these rumors as they are both still dealing with a lot of emotions from their recent split.

“I’m like, you guys, do you think me and him want to date anyone else right now?” Jeffree said. “Do you think that’s on our minds? I’m on day 10 of crying my eyes out. So, that’s not what we’re thinking about right now.”

For those who don’t know, fans first speculated that the pair had split up on January 7, 2020 after the makeup artist cancelled his upcoming European makeup masterclass tour and removed “wifey to Nathan” from all his social media bios. He then confirmed their split in a YouTube video titled “We Broke Up.”

