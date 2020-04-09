Disney alum Jennifer Stone is ready to help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former Wizards of Waverly Place star just revealed that she has officially become a registered nurse, and fans couldn’t be more proud of her.

For those who missed it, the actress took some time away from the spotlight over the last few years to focus on her education. She finished nursing school in December 2019, and now, she’s ready to join the health care workers who are fighting against the deadly disease.

“A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 8. “It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident. I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them.”

