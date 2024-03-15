Joe Alwyn is out and about in Los Angeles — at the same time ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift is roaming the city on her break from the Eras Tour with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The British actor was seen near a coffee shop in Studio City on Friday, March 15, per TMZ. The reason behind his L.A. appearance has to do with his upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos movie, which he stars alongside Emma Stone, a.k.a. one of Taylor’s close friends. Hopefully, there won’t be any awkward run-ins!

Although any interaction between the two might not be likely, one reason being that it’s a big city, but the other being that Taylor is reportedly in “nesting mode” with her current boyfriend, per Us Weekly.

Last week, Taylor and Travis returned back to the singer’s home on the West Coast after her Eras Tour shows in Singapore.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” the insider continued, noting that Taylor is a fan of hosting “small, intimate gatherings” with her inner circle at home.

The source added: “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”

ICYMI, Taylor and Joe dated for six years before their breakup was announced in the beginning of 2023. The pair kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part while they were together, and only made brief mentions to their relationship publicly.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Joe told WSJ Magazine in April 2022, staying quiet about engagement rumors at the time. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say. We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given.”

After their breakup, Taylor was briefly romantically linked to Matty Healy in May 2023, but has since confirmed her relationship with Travis in November 2023.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor told TIME Magazine in December 2023 of her current romance. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.