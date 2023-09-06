Speaking out. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence on their divorce after four years together.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the joint Instagram statement read, shared on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

J-14 confirmed on Tuesday, September 5, that Joe had officially filed for divorce from Sophie. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the singer noted that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Joe and Sophie first started dating in 2016. They announced their engagement in October 2017, but waited a few years to tie the knot — in two ceremonies. The first wedding took place in Las Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards while the second, full of family and friends, took place in France.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d–k,” Sophie told Elle U.K. in March 2020 about the first time she met Joe. “The best thing was that he didn’t bring security … I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked.”

She added, “We talked for hours, and hours and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

The duo have since welcomed two daughters together — the first, Willa, in July 2020 and a second baby girl in July 2022.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” Sophie told Elle U.K. in May 2022 about being a mom. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Throughout their time together, both the singer and actor spoke candidly about their love — and the decision to keep things private.

“I want to feel like an open book,” Joe shared in an interview with Mr. Porter from November 2022. “But when [Sophie and I] started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

