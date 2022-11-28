No one makes TikToks better than JoJo Siwa, and that’s the truth. Ever wonder how the former Dance Moms star is constantly going viral? She tells J-14 exclusively about her ‘dramatic’ filming process.

“I was doing the ‘Just Dance’ TikTok the other day and I had just gotten blood drawn, and I was weak because I had just gotten two vials of blood drawn. I had a granola bar, but it was early in the morning, so I hadn’t had like a substantial meal yet,” the actress, 19, recalls while promoting her partnership with Ocean Spray’s Power Your Holidays™ Social Campaign. “And I was texting my girlfriend [Avery Cyrus] and I was like, ‘Dude, I don’t know how I’m doing this right now.’ And she was like, ‘You need to stop.’ And I was like, ‘I just have to do it like three more times. It’s not perfect yet.’ I literally have like 14 or 15 drafts of every TikTok I ever make.”

Part of her collaboration with Ocean Spray included a TikTok video set to the company’s “Wiggle, Wiggle, Jiggle, Jiggle” song. JoJo says recording that video had “a solid 11 or 12 takes” before she was happy with the final product.

“Truthfully, I was like, ‘OK, I don’t wanna blend.’ We can’t blend with the cranberry. She has to stand out — she, being the Cranberry Jelly Sauce, she has to stand out,” she explains of the #JiggleWithUs video. “So I was like, ‘I’m going blue.’ Opposite colors are making it happen. Then, the sunglasses, I really was just in my kitchen, and they were on the counter randomly, the rhinestones sunglasses. And I was like, Oh, let’s go sunglasses on, hood up feeling it. And we went for it.”

This isn’t the only exciting collaboration that JoJo has in the works. She’s been writing music with Meghan Trainor, and fans can’t wait to hear it!

“I’ve been writing and working on a bunch of music,” the internet sensation confirms to J-14. “Meghan, she wrote a bunch of incredible music with me. Literally all of my favorite songs from my new music comes from the music that we’ve done together.”

Will they have a song together? Unfortunately, JoJo says “no,” but “yes,” they are “writing a bunch of music.”

The “All About That Bass” songstress was first to dish on the collab while appearing on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio earlier this month. At the time, Meghan teased that she’s been “writing a lot together” with JoJo, noting that fans are going to “love” the music because “it’s a bop.”

