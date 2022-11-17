An iconic duo! JoJo Siwa tells J-14 exclusively that “no” she’s not collaborating with Meghan Trainor but, “yes,” they are “writing a bunch of music” together.

“I’ve been writing and working on a bunch of music,” the Dance Moms alum, 18, reveals while promoting her partnership with Ocean Spray’s Power Your Holidays™ Social Campaign. “Meghan, she wrote a bunch of incredible music with me. Literally all of my favorite songs from my new music comes from the music that we’ve done together.”

While JoJo didn’t reveal when exactly fans would get to hear is, she is “so excited” for fans is listen to the new tunes.

Meghan, 28, was first to spill the tea about their team-up during an appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio in early November. The “All About That Bass” songstress teased that she and JoJo have been “writing a lot together,” adding that fans are going to “love” the music they made because “it’s a bop.”

Best friends making music together? That’s something we can get on board with!

JoJo and Meghan met when the “No Excuses” songstress went to film a YouTube video with The J Team star, which was released in March 2020

“It looks like a museum of JoJo,” Meghan told J-14 exclusively in June 2021 of JoJo’s house. “That was like an iconic moment that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. One of her toilets has — you know, how her Tesla has her face all over it? She did that to her toilet and I was like, ‘Nobody is cooler than you are.’ Like, this is insane. And she was like, ‘I know, right?!’ … I think that was the coolest moment I have with her. I’ve had many, but that one was one I’ll never forget.”

The day they first hung out, Meghan recalled doing “carpool in her car and singing.” The Massachusetts native added, “She interviewed me and we sang my songs. It was the best day ever.”

But that’s not the only moment they’ve shared together. In December 2020, Meghan made JoJo’s “dreams come true” when the former Nickelodeon star danced in the “I Believe In Santa” music video.

“She asked me to be in the music video and I lost it!” JoJo said in a behind-the-scenes video “I seriously love this video so much.”

Meghan also went on to appear in a December 2021 episode of SIWAS DANCE POP REVOLUTION alongside JoJo and her mom, Jessalynn Siwa.

Hopefully, there’s more from these two in the future!

