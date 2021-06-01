Get ready to slay social media this summer with some candy-themed accessories! Whether you’re headed to the beach or just gearing up to post some TikTok videos, adding these sweet treats to any outfit are sure to spice up your summer style.

From literal candy hanging around your neck to charms that are cute enough to eat, summer sweets are the must-have summer accessory that you won’t want to miss out on this season. If you love a bubblegum moment, we have the phone case for you! Love having a snack in your purse? Well, luckily, there’s tons of sugary favorites on the market to keep your hunger at bay while hanging out in the sun all season long.

There’s even some pretty epic gifts for family, friends or even yourself! Candy Club, for example, is a subscription-based service will deliver sweet treats straight to your doorstep. Sign up for the Fun Box, which offers six ounce jars, or the Party Box, which offers 13 ounce jars, and you’ll get six different candy samplers — in chic clear packaging — every month. In honor of National Candy Month, the brand is offering a free candy cup through June! Just enter “JUNE” at checkout.

Not sure which cup to get? Keep Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar” high going with the delicious Watermelon Slices! The sour candies make the perfect summer snack and are fun to share with friends during a social outing. Another fan-favorite is the Assorted Cookie Tin from Milk Bar, which includes 12 cookies per tin. This means there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, the cute pink packaging that can be repurposed and used as a storage container.

Of course, we can’t forget Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Mega Candy Necklace. The edible jewelry brings on all the ’90s vibes and has us feeling so much nostalgia. Looking for something a bit fancier that isn’t edible? The blinged out Judith Leiber Ice Cream Cone Charm is the way to go. String it on a gold chain to show off your love for ice cream all year ’round.

Scroll through our gallery to celebrate National Candy Month with more candy-themed items!

