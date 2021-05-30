A new month means new content to binge-watch! Disney+ and Hulu is full of tons of new releases in June 2021, and we have all the details.

It’s no surprise to Marvel fans that there’s a new show on the horizon. After month of waiting Loki will make its official premiere on June 9. According to the show’s official description, Loki will follow “the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow.” In the Marvel timeline, the show’s events will occur after Avengers: Endgame, which hit theaters in April 2019.

But that’s not all! A new animated flick, Luca, will also make its highly anticipated premiere on June 18. “Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides,” the streaming service shared. Luca will be voiced by Jacob Tremblay while his best friend, Alberto, will be voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer. As the duo goes on their Italian adventures, “all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

Classics like X-Men: Wolverine and Just Roll With It are also set to hit Disney+, along with weekly new episodes of subscribers’ favorite shows, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2.

Over on Hulu, the big premiere in June is that of Love, Victor season 2, which hits the streaming service on June 11.

“Season 2 finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High — a new chapter that brings with it new challenges,” Hulu’s synopsis reads. “As he navigates his romance with Benji, Victor juggles a family struggling with his coming-out, his heartbroken ex-girlfriend Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete.”

Michael Cimino, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood and Mason Gooding are all set to reprise their roles for the second season. “We miss you guys so much. We know you’re wondering what comes next in our stories, and while we can’t tell you yet, we do have a little creek secret to share,” the stars shared in a social media post from February. “We cannot wait to share it with you! Until then, go catch up on season 1 now. And we will see you back at Creekwood before you know it.”

Hulu’s slate of new releases includes a ton of new TV shows and movies, along with some things saying goodbye to the streaming service.

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of TV shows and movies coming to and leaving both Disney+ and Hulu in June 2021.

