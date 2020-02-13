When it came to talking about his private life with wife Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber did not hold back! On Tuesday, February 11, the “Yummy” singer hosted an intimate performance at London’s Indigo at The O2. After he took the stage, the 25-year-old spent some time answering questions from the audience.

When one fan asked what his favorite thing to do with his wife is, Justin got super candid and teased their personal life.

“So when I’m with my wife, we like to…You guys can guess what we do all day,” he replied, as reported byMetro U.K. “It gets pretty crazy. That’s all we do.”

Justin continued, “We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.”

As fans know, Justin and Hailey shocked fans with their surprise engagement in July 2018. A few months later they officially tied the knot during an intimate New York courthouse ceremony in September 2018. It wasn’t until a year later, in September 2019, that the couple hosted a huge, star-studded wedding ceremony located at the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

During one episode of Justin’s YouTube docuseries Seasons, Hailey opened up about why the pair decided to get married so quickly after they first got engaged.

“It was really funny because we got engaged, and we were like, ‘Yeah, we’re not in a rush to plan a wedding. We’re chilling,’” she admitted. “We wanted to live together, we wanted to move in together, and we didn’t believe in doing that until we were married, so we got legally married.”

She continued, “Moving in together and living together and getting to share space with each other and just keep learning more about each other, just took away all the pressure of the scary part of getting married.”

