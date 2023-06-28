In the K-pop world, it’s pretty common for groups to be formed via reality survival shows, like TWICE to Stray Kids, for example. Another boy group that fits the bill is ENHYPEN, one of the first K-pop groups to debut under BTS‘ music label, HYBE, from a survival show strategy. Keep reading to meet the members of ENHYPEN, how they were formed and so much more.

Who Are ENHYPEN?

ENHYPEN is a 7-member K-pop boy group including members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI.

The group’s name is a mix of an en dash and a hyphen. This is because the group to “connect, discover each other, and grow together.” ENHYPEN was formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation (a.k.a. BTS’ music company).

How Did ENHYPEN Debut?

ENHYPEN was formed on a South Korean survival show titled I-Land in 2020, which featured 23 male K-pop trainees. The show aired weekly on Mnet from June to September 2020, with new episodes also being posted on HYBE’s official YouTube channel.

The trainees competed against one another in dance, vocals and rap every week, with members of BTS even mentoring some of the boys in a few of the show’s episodes. On its final episode, seven members were selected out of its nine final contestants, with six chosen by global rankings and one by the producer’s choice.

The seven chosen boys officially debuted as ENHYPEN in November 2020, with their EP and lead single “Given-Taken.” The group immediately met international success, due to their unique debut story and, of course, their powerhouse performances.

During an exclusive J-14 interview with the members of ENHYPEN in July 2022, SUNGHOON recommended to start their fandom journey from the I-LAND reality show from which the group was formed. “If not, I suggest you start from our debut album BORDER: DAY ONE since we’ve released multiple albums since then,” he added, noting that ENGENEs (ENHYPEN’s fandom name) can always watch the “original content” and “vlogs” on their YouTube channel.

Following their worldwide success, the group admits they sometimes feel a lot of “pressure.”

“We’ve achieved great results as rookies who haven’t even reached their two-year mark,” ENHYPEN’s leader JUNGWON explained. “Rather than letting the pressure affect us, however, we try to think about it in a positive light.”

He also referred to the pressure as a “driving force” for the group “that helps us work harder to perform in a way that reflects our achievements.”

