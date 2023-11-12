K-pop has evolved internationally since its creation, with new artists coming from all around the world to debut, some of those countries usually including Japan, China, Thailand and America. The genre has also paved a path for K-pop idols from Vietnam — with a small pool of artists hailing from the Southeastern Asian country, just recently debuting. Keep reading for a guide to all of the Vietnamese K-pop stars.

The most famous Vietnamese K-pop idol is without a doubt, Hanni from NewJeans. The singer is one of the first Vietnamese K-pop idols to debut ever.

ICYMI, NewJeans is the fastest rising K-pop group in the world right now, a five-member girl group consisting of members Hanni, Minji, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group, produced by BTS’ company HYBE, has been labeled as K-pop’s “game-changers” for their unique approach to the industry.

Hanni spoke about how “flattered” the girls feel since being labeled as such during an interview with Dazed in July 2023.

“The term game-changer is very big, very strong, for people to see us in that way … And we only debuted just a year ago, so to already be perceived like that in such a short amount of time really shocked us,” she told the outlet. “It’s just amazing to know that there a lot of people have a lot of interest in what we do and what we’re putting out as well. I think that’s what also helps push us to work harder and enjoy ourselves more so more people can enjoy what we do. It’s a very big thing.”

Born in Melbourne, Australia, to a Vietnamese family, Hanni speaks English, Vietnamese and Korean.

Hanni is one of the more popular members of NewJeans, and became Gucci’s global ambassador less than three months after NewJeans’ debut. On top of that, she became an ambassador for Armani Beauty in February 2023.

“It’s an absolute honor to have been chosen to represent Armani beauty as their ambassador,” she told Elle at the time. “Recently, I’ve been able to experiment with makeup more frequently, which has led to me becoming more interested in makeup. I’m very excited to continue to experiment with and learn more about makeup with Armani Beauty!”

Click through our gallery to uncover a guide to all of the Vietnamese K-pop idols.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.