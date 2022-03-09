It’s happening! The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards are coming to Nickelodeon with two major hosts.

In March 2022, the network announced that Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski would be taking the stage to host the star-studded event, which is set to take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. While last year’s event was both in-person and virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year is set to bring back all the stars.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime,” Miranda told Nickelodeon in a statement. “Nickelodeon has always been my family and to cohost this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”

The actress starred as Carly Shay in iCarly from 2007 to 2012 and later reprised her role for the Paramount+ series of the same name, which premiered in June 2021. Not to mention, the Nickelodeon alum has been nominated for the Kids’ Choice Awards a few times throughout her career.

The 2022 Kids’ Choice awards will be, of course, filled with slime and lots of pranks as celebrities take the stage. Not to mention, the 2022 show will feature Nickelodeon’s iconic blimp as it “ventures into the metaverse with celebrity avatars,” an announcement from Nickelodeon shared.

“I’ve always been a kid at heart so cohosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me,” Rob also told Nickelodeon in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!”

As always, fans are already able to vote for their favorite stars on the Kids’ Choice Awards website, and there will also be live voting throughout the show. While some nominees are used to their time on the Kids’ Choice Awards stage, others — like Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid Laroi and Doja Cat — are up for an award for the first-time ever! Taylor Swift and Adele, along with shows like Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, Cobra Kai and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run lead the nominations with four each.

And, there are sure to be more surprises in store! Scroll through our gallery for all the details on the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards and a full list of nominees.

