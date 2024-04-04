The members of KISS OF LIFE have some amazing debut stories that span years — and they’re all still so young. From Belle being a songwriter for SM Entertainment to Natty competing in two survival shows, the girls are already masters in the K-pop world and only just debuted in 2023! Keep reading to uncover how old they are!

ICYMI, the members of KISS OF LIFE debuted in July 2023, with their self-titled EP under S2 Entertainment. To say each member had a long journey to debut would be an understatement.

Let’s start with Natty, who was a contestant on not one, but two South Korean reality survival shows called Sixteen and Idol School, which led to the formation of TWICE and Fromis 9, respectively. In both shows, she made it to the final episode, but ultimately wasn’t chosen for the final line-up of the groups.

“It wasn’t an easy time,” she said on her long road to debut to Nylon Magazine. “The driving force that made me endure was my parents, my fans, and the stage. I can’t forget the energy that I got when I was on stage when I was young, so I can’t give up until I show a great performance with my songs.”

As for Belle, she worked as a songwriter at SM Entertainment for several years before becoming a trainee. She even helped to write “Unforgiven” by Le Sserafim, and won Proud Korean Grand Prize in the composer category at the 2023 Korea Best Brand Awards — just days after her official debut.

During their Nylon interview, Belle explained how her love of writing music came before her love for singing.

“The first pop artist that I was influenced by was Ariana Grande. Seeing her expressing herself on stage made me dream bigger and bigger of becoming a singer,” she said. “But before that, I wanted to make songs that could move someone’s heart, and make someone’s life better just like other artists did to me. And that made me become a songwriter first!”

“I wrote a bunch of songs and uploaded them on social media, like Instagram and SoundCloud, so that other musicians could see them,” she explained on how she got her start writing music. “Through that, I made contacts with many agencies and producers, so I had the chance to work with various talented artists like Le Sserafim and Miyeon from (G)I-DLE.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the ages of KISS OF LIFE, their zodiac signs and birthdays.

