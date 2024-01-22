The Le Sserafim girlies are set to make a comeback in February 2024, and we could not be more excited. The girl group that includes Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae are one of the most popular K-pop bands at the moment, and are also set to perform at Coachella this year! Keep reading for details on their upcoming comeback.

When Does Le Sserafim’s New 2024 Single Come Out?

Le Sserafim is set to release their 3rd mini album titled EASY on February 19, 2024.

This serves as the girl’s first comeback since releasing their first English single “Perfect Night” in October 2023. Their last album, UNFORGIVEN, was released in May 2023.

“UNFORGIVEN dropped the day before we celebrated our first anniversary, and you can see the hard work we put in over the course of that year,” Sakura said during a 2023 interview with Billboard. “A lot of people discovered us through ‘ANTIFRAGILE,’ and I think the expectations people had for us had a good impact on us. The real test will be where we go from here. I want us to continue making the kind of music that only we can.”

Is Le Sserafim Performing at Coachella 2024?

Le Sserafim will be making their Coachella debut in April 2024!

“I can feel the love that so many people have for our songs and performances, and I’m so happy that the message we’re trying to share is reaching people,” Yunjin told Billboard. “I want us to be a team that has a positive influence on people who see us perform, helping them courageously join hands and keep pushing forward.”

ICYMI, Le Sserafim debuted in May 2022, with the release of their debut EP Fearless and lead single “Fearless.” The girls had a long road to debut, and even released a documentary based on their pre-debut preparations called Le Sserafim – The World Is My Oyster.

“I’ve never had a period in my life where I’ve dedicated this much effort, energy, and time all at once,” Huh Yunjin told NME in June 2022, describing the pre-debut process as “grueling.” Although, it was all worth it for the singer, who says that “[since] we’ve finally made our debut, I feel proud and rewarded for all the hard work we’ve put in.”

