It’s pretty rare to see Lili Reinhart without her Betty Cooper updo. The Riverdale star is almost always rocking the iconic slicked back ponytail, but it turns out her actual hair is nothing like her on-screen alter ego. On Sunday, December 15, the actress took down her luscious locks and gave Instagram followers a look at her natural hair.

In the stunning selfie, the 23-year-old let her short, curly tresses fall loose around her shoulders. In another departure from her character on the CW show, Lili also showed off a stunning blue-green smokey makeup look that made her eyes totally pop. “Just for fun,” she captioned the picture.

Fans were quick to respond to the snaps and speculated that the look is for her new CoverGirl commercial. The actress previously shared a video of herself on set at the commercial’s video shoot on Instagram Stories and tagged the makeup brand.

For those who missed it, Lili was named CoverGirl’s newest brand ambassador in October 2019. The blonde beauty posted an adorable selfie and announced the news to her followers on Instagram.

“I am pinching myself at the opportunity to represent such an iconic makeup brand and be the face of their newest line, coming very soon,” she captioned the post. “As a COVERGIRL, my goal is to advocate for confidence & self-acceptance in a world where so many young men and women feel compelled to change themselves. I can’t wait to start this journey.”

Previously, Lili spoke candidly about self-confidence and being comfortable in your own body when she slammed the use of body editing apps like FaceTune or Photoshop. In November, the actress pleaded with her Instagram followers to make a change in society and asked them to not use these apps because of how it can create unrealistic standards of the human body.

“My heart goes out to those people who feel like their bodies aren’t good enough. But please don’t encourage this behavior,” she said. “Once you alleviate yourself from the pressure to conform to FAKE/UNREAL standards…the world is a lot brighter,” she said. “I promise you.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.