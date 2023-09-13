Since booking her role of Betty Cooper in The CW’s Riverdale, Lili Reinhart has become one of the most successful young actresses in Hollywood. So, how much money has she made since her television breakout? Keep reading to uncover her networth.

How Much Is Lili Reinhart’s Net Worth?

Lili’s net worth is approximately $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“Three and a half years ago, I had no money. I didn’t have a love in my life like I do now. I didn’t have any sort of confidence that I was on the right track, and now I have those things,” Lili said during an interview with Allure in 2020, revealing that she now goes into new projects understanding her “value.”

“Going into projects in the future, I’m much more aware of it. So is my lawyer,” she said of being paid fairly. “Taraji Henson had said something like, when she renegotiated for Empire, she knew her value to the show. She knew what that value was, and she demanded it. I do know the value that I bring as someone who attracts an audience. And I’m not going to accept less than what I think I’m worth. And it’s okay to fight for what I’m worth.”

She made her Riverdale debut in 2017 and played Betty until the show ended after 7 seasons in August 2023. While the series was still running, it was often mocked for its outrageous storylines that seemed to get crazier each episode, which, Lili explained was “difficult” during an August 2023 interview with Vulture.

“People see clips taken out of context [on social media] and are like, ‘What? I thought this was about teenagers.’ And we thought so as well — in season one,” the actress said in the interview. “But it’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke. We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult.”

How Does Lili Reinhart Make Money?

Since her role in The CW teen drama, she has booked (and produced!) roles in movies like Hustlers, Look Both Ways, Charlie’s Angels, Chemical Hearts and so much more!

During an August 2020 interview with Vogue, Lili gushed over her producing credit on 2020’s Chemical Hearts and explained how that prepared her for the rest of her career.

“On Chemical Hearts, I had a lot to give. I was involved in everything: helping with the script and casting, watching cuts of the movie after filming and giving my opinion, helping with the trailer and poster,” Lili gushed. “It’s funny because looking back on my other films, I always tried to be more involved in any way that I could because I love the industry. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, dope! I can get used to this!’”

