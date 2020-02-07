It looks like Louis Tomlinson isn’t ready to let go of his time in One Direction! The singer just shared the sweet reason why he “can’t bring himself” to remove the band from his bio on Twitter, and fans’ hearts are literally bursting.

“1/4 of One Direction. We would be nowhere without our incredible fans, we owe it all to you,” the “Back To You” crooner’s description on the social media site currently reads. And when Hits Radio Breakfast host Fleur East asked the 28-year-old why he hasn’t changed it yet, despite the group going on a hiatus more than four years ago, he explained, “I’m one of the fans there. I’ve thought about it a few times. I just can’t bring myself to do it, it’s staying in there.”

OK, how sweet is that? Is anyone else getting emotional right now?! As fans know, Louis has continuously insisted that the band is going to get back together one day. Most recently, he told BBC, “We’ve been on a break only for about four years, and I’m only now getting around to releasing my first album. Fans who follow our move every day probably feel like we haven’t been a band for a while, but I’m just finding my feet. It’ll happen at one point. We’d be stupid not to, but we’re just exploring and enjoying life as individuals now.”

The guys have also stayed pretty close, despite all of them being staying busy with their solo careers.

“There’s gotta be! One hundred percent,” Louis told 1883 Magazine about the possibility of a 1D reunion. “As far as I’m concerned, we are all good at doing our individual stuff right now and it’s great for yourself as an individual, but the day we do get back together will be a magical day for all of us. I think everyone is in the same boat when it comes to this. It’s inevitable and the question is just when are we going to do it. Now that we are on this break, I can look back and say it was massive, but looking from the other side you can see the influence and the importance. That’s really cool, just seeing our positive influence. We were such a powerhouse. It’s a no-brainer. I’m the first to sign the sheets to get back together.”

