Trailblazers! Love, Victor premiered on Hulu in June 2020 as a spinoff of the movie Love, Simon, but went on to become a fan favorite series showcasing LGBTQ+ representation in teens for three seasons until coming to an end in June 2022.

“I think that there’s so much more queer media that needs to be made, and I think that it shows big corporations that there is a market for this,” Michael Cimino, who played the show’s title character, told Out Magazine in June 2022. “It also shows more representation and will change peoples’ minds because there is a market for it. I think it’s cool to just have queer characters in regular media, as well, that just isn’t necessarily a queer story, but it’s just, that the character is queer. That’s so important. I think that’s the way that you start opening peoples’ minds up to the possibility of, ‘Oh, well, what’s wrong with being queer?’ It challenges peoples’ narrative that they have about being queer in their head.”

He and costar George Sear (Benji) touched on the show’s impact even after the final episodes aired.

“I think that’s an amazing thing about the Love, Simon/Love, Victor universe, that there is so many different LGBTQ+ stories that can still be told,” George gushed. “I think they should keep pushing that, going in different directions. I’m just really proud to be a part of that and especially knowing the impact it’s having.”

The show came to an end with fans watching as Victor chose Benji after a season of a will-they or won’t-they relationship. Eventually, the teen went back to his first love.

“They did need some time to figure out themselves. I think that’s such an important message to share,” Michael told Entertainment Weekly in June 2022 about the series finale. “Benji needed some time to fix some things in his life, and Victor needed to do the same and explore life and get some more experience under his belt before he committed to one person.”

Since the show has come to an end, the Love, Victor cast has since moved on to various other projects. Scroll through our gallery to see what the show’s stars are up to now.

