On Wednesday, August 6, the organization Children’s Riot — which, according to their website, has a mission “to change laws in order to better protect every child from trafficking and exploitation” on social media — reported on their Instagram account that Lovely Peaches‘ daughter, Cora, was “rescued” and “will never be returned” to her mother.

For those who missed it, the TikTok star — whose real name is Brittany Johnson — previously posted alleged videos online in which she claimed that she sold her 8-month-old daughter into sex trafficking, and also detailed the alleged sexual assault that the child endured.

“Because of your massive effort we have gotten word that Cora has been rescued and will never be returned to her abusive mother. Thank you for your passion and energy. Cora will never have to endure this pain again,” Children’s Riot wrote on Instagram.

According to The Post Millennial, in April 2020, the FBI confirmed that, “Cora was taken from Peaches at a very young age, and has not had contact with her since she was 8 months old.”

Months later, in July, fans started to notice that Peaches had posted on social media alongside her daughter. Since then, founder of The Salvation Foundation, Kara Garland, has taken to Instagram and told followers that after reports from concerned fans and her work alongside National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Internet Crimes Against Children and FBI along with “the diligence of the investigation team that was looking into these reports,” it was “ensured that Lovely Peaches will not be able to hurt her daughter again.”

These reports came after a Change.org petition, with over 170,000 signatures, was started two years ago that called for the investigation of Peaches. Over the years, the 19-year-old creator has become popular on social media for her controversial and sometimes explicit videos.

Previously, Peaches was banned from TikTok after she posted a since-removed video on July 2, which was recorded and reposted by fans, where she threatened fellow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. Fans were greeted with a message on her profile reading, “This account was banned due to multiple community guideline violations,” after she claimed that she hired “the perfect 30-year-old man” to sexually assault Charli during a livestream. Peaches also allegedly sent the 16-year-old a series of threatening DMs on Instagram. According to a video posted by YouTube star Anna Oop, after all of her social media was taken down, Peaches made a new account and seemingly posted photos outside Charli’s house.

All of Peaches’ social media accounts have since been removed.

