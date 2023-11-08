Introducing, the new plastics! ICYMI, Mean Girls is making a return to the big screen — but this time, in the form of a musical. Keep reading to meet the new cast bringing in a new era of Mean Girls.

Mean Girls: The Musical, which will premiere in theatres on 2024, is being produced and written by Mean Girls creator Tina Fey. Aside from her screenwriting duties, Tina will also be producing the Paramount film alongside SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

In addition to writing the original 2004 Mean Girls script, Tina also wrote the 2017 Broadway show with music written by her husband, Jeff Richmond, and Nell Benjamin, who are behind the musical’s lyrics.

“It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film,” coproducer Lorne, who helped produce both the musical and 2004’s Mean Girls, said. “I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations.”

Tina originally wrote Mean Girls in 2004, which starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a transfer student from Africa attempting to fit into American high school, where she then meets the tyrannical popular group known as The Plastics run by Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams).

In the 2024 movie musical, Angourie Rice, who is best known for her role in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, will be playing Cady Heron. Reneé Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical of Mean Girls and also starred in the HBO series The Sex Lives of College Girls, will reprise the role on-camera.

Reneé explained that the musical movie will be “a lot” different than the original Broadway musical during an April 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“Tina [Fey] is such a creative genius and such a creative freak, and her partner, Jeff Richmond, who does all of the music, is as well. So there’s definitely different things,” she teased. “There might be different songs. Some songs that are in the musical version might be in the movie or might not be.”

She continued: “But [Tina and Jeff] are so creative, and I really appreciate that they really try to work with young people and people that are of the current culture and what’s happening as opposed to being like, ‘We are going to do exactly what we think we’re gonna do.’ They’re very collaborative and really amazing. So some things are different, some things are the same.”

