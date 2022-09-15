The celebrities that star in Netflix’s movie Do Revenge are endless! Seriously — just to name a few: Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner all star in the movie. Another star is Rish Shah, who is known for his role in Ms. Marvel. Keep reading to find out more on Rish.

Who Stars in Do Revenge?

Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson joked that the cast of her movie are like the “young Hollywood Avengers” in an interview with Elle Magazine. Along with Rish, Euphoria‘s Austin Abrams, 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe andOuter Banks’ Jonathan Davisswill also all be featured in the movie.

“They call themselves ‘The Revengers,’ which we love,” she told Elle in July 2022. She made it clear that they weren’t just cast because they’re “teen royalty.” The director added, “they just are all really talented. And they were the best people for these parts.”

Who Is Rish Shah?

Rish plays Russ in Do Revenge, but the 26-year-old is most well-known for playing Kamran in Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, a transfer student with a British accent who catches Kamala’s — Ms. Marvel herself — eye. He has also starred in Netflix’s To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Emmerdale Farm, Casualty and India Sweets and Spices. Along with that, he’s set to star in a mini-series called Damage.

Raised in North London, Rish attended King’s College in London and earned his bachelor’s degree in English Language and Linguistics.

In July 2022, Rish spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about his hopes for his acting career. “I just want to keep doing work that challenges me and makes me so out of my depth, to be honest. My upcoming projects are very different, and I’ve been really lucky to be in some that have a very different feel and genre to them. So I hope to keep doing things that I can find truth in. I know that’s a vague answer, but I just want to keep challenging myself and pushing forward.”

He continued, “Damage, which is coming towards the end of the year, is a limited series, and it’s extremely different from Ms. Marvel, as is my other project, which is currently untitled and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. And that feels like a subverted Hitchcockian drama, so they all just have a really different feel. So hopefully, I can keep pushing in that direction.”

